The Tri-Cities commercial real estate market kicked off the new year with a 52% increase in transactions as last year’s growing demand extended into the new year, according to a press release from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
Cassie Petzoldt, chair of NETAR's commercial committee, said the market’s pulse and type of deals look a lot like how it wrapped up last year.
“So far the Office and Retail-Commercial sector are out-front of leases and sales,” Petzoldt said.
January’s active inventory and new listings are down from last year, but that is more of a reaction to increased transactions putting a strain on existing inventory than a slowing of the market’s pace, she added.
At the end of January, 41 leases and sales had been completed in the Tri-Cities’ two metro areas, according to the release. There were 27 transactions during the first month of 2021, a low starting point for the year. Transactions picked up every month and finished the year, totaling 571, an all-time high and 115.5% increase from the 2020 total, the release said.
There were eight transactions in both the Office and Retail-Commercial sectors last month. That is consistent with last year, according to the release.
The Multi-Family sector saw three deals completed, but that isn’t totally representative of the region’s overall multi-family market, the release said.
It includes what happened with properties that were listed on the two local commercial market listing services. Some of the larger local multi-family complexes are owned by investment groups and investors who live outside the area, and they tend to patronize the national commercial listing services, the release said. At the same time, much of the current market activity has centered on new construction in the wake of increased demand, according to the release.
Active commercial inventory was 32% lower than last year. Listings totaled 684 at month’s end, up from 499 in December, the release said. There were 75 new listings, up from 59 in December and down from 80 last year.
Office, Retail-Commercial, and Vacant Land sectors dominated last month’s active listings, the release said.
The outlook for this year is positive despite some uncertainty over potential COVID impacts and other risks. The CBRE outlook says a growing economy will fuel demand for space and increased investments across all property types.
The current local recovery trends are especially good for downtowns, according to the release.
For more information from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, including pending sales, trends reports and the regional market analytics, visit www.netar.us.