Tri-Cities area homeowners accepted 983 offers in March, setting the stage for a strong opening to the prime spring home buying and selling season, according to a press release from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) on its Home Sales Report for March. Accepted offers, or pending sales, in March saw the highest monthly total since 2016, when the local housing market shifted into high gear, the release said.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on accepted offers for existing single-family homes, condominiums and townhome resales monitored by NETAR's Home Sales Report. Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before the sale is closed, they typically lead existing-home sales by about two months.
"Slightly higher mortgage rates, increased lending standards, and a super tight inventory have not taken the edge off demand," NETAR President Kristi Bailey said. "For the first time in modern market history, the number of active local listings is below 1,000. And there are ample examples of buyers receiving multiple offers the same day their listing goes public."
There were 991 active listings at the end of March, which is almost 60% less than the same time in 2020, Bailey said.
"Balanced market conditions are five to six months of inventory. The Tri-Cities region had 1.3 months of inventory last month. Some city markets had less than a month's supply of home on the market," Bailey said.
The release said strong demand for homes in the $200,000 and below price range is stable, while demand for homes in the higher price ranges have seen the biggest growth rates. Pending sales in the $400,000 to $500,000 range are more than 200% higher than last year, Bailey said.
The average listing price last month was $321,168, up 19.8% from last year, and the average sales price of $229,499 was 23.2% higher than last year, the release said.
More information including NETAR's pending sales, monthly trends reports, and regional market analytics can be found on the NETAR websites at https://netar.us/voice-real-estate-northeast-tennessee.