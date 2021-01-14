Funds are being raised at all local Quick Stop Markets, owned by Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, to support the technology initiative for Greene County Schools, according to a press release from Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools which is leading the initiative.
The funds will be used to purchase technology for use in the local schools, as well as for supporting software appropriate to grade level and curriculum needs, the release said.
Anyone may stop in at any of the 17 Quick Stop Market locations in Greene County during January and early February and make a donation to the Greene County Schools.
Greeneville Oil & Petroleum is owned by Allen Johnson, a graduate of South Greene High School who received the STAR Alumni Recognition Award from Greene LEAF in 2017.
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. Since its inception, Greene LEAF has undertaken a fundraising drive, provided hundreds of computers and tablets for schools each year, supported a variety of initiatives focused on literacy and started an awards program to recognize notable Greene County School System alumni, according to the release. Greene LEAF has added computers on charging carts at all 17 schools and this initiative will continue until there are sufficient computers for all students.
Greene LEAF is currently leading a $1.4 million campaign to provide computer access to all students in the Greene County School System. To date, the organization has provided $163,000 toward technology and, more specifically, computers and software for use in the classroom, the release said.
For more information or to find out how to support the Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF, at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.