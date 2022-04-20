Recycled Heart Thrift has relocated to the former Popcorn Video building at 1260 E. Andrew Johnson Highway and expanded operating hours. The charity thrift store formerly located on Tusculum Boulevard is now open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Original hours of 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday continue, and the store is closed on Sundays. Staff member Zion Ward said Recycled Heart was given the original Popcorn Video popcorn machine and recipe, and the store fires up the popcorn machine on Saturdays. "People can still come and get their popcorn the way they were used to," he said. Ward also said monthly sales according to tag color will continue, with April's color being blue. For more information visit www.recycledheartministries.wordpress.com or call 423-721-5931.
