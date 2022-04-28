Bailey Schiermeyer, of Chuckey, now of Knoxville, recently earned her elder law certification from the National Elder Law Foundation.
Schiermeyer is an attorney with Elder Law of East Tennessee, which has offices in Knoxville and Johnson city.
A certification in elder law provides a measure of assurance to the public that the attorney has an in-depth working knowledge of the legal issues that impact the elderly, a press release from Elder Law said.
Currently Schiermeyer assists elders, individuals with disabilities and their families with planning for the legal and financial challenges of aging and long-term care situations. She advises clients about the best strategies for minimizing taxes, obtaining good health and long-term care and preserving assets.
“Earning the NELF Elder Law Certification is an incredible accomplishment,” said ELET Senior Partner Amelia Crotwell. “The application and certification process are very strenuous. We know that Bailey’s knowledge in elder law has only been strengthened by successfully completing the application and certification examination.”
NELF is the only organization approved by the American Bar Association to offer this certification.
Now a certified elder law attorney, Schiermeyer has been practicing law since she earned her doctor of jurisprudence from Regent University School of Law in 2014. She is a member of the Life Care Planning Firms Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the Knoxville Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and she is accredited by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
In 2019, the release said, she was awarded the American Bar Association’s On the Rise — Top 40 Young Lawyers Award.
Schiermeyer is the daughter of Lynn and Debra Morgan of Chuckey. Her grandparents are Frank and Shirley Morgan of Afton and Gordon and Kathy Pillar of Greeneville.