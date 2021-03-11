The Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has announced a three-part Zoom webinar series, “Tapping Into the Power of Social Media.”
The first part, scheduled for noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, focuses on selling products on Instagram. Parts two and three are scheduled for May and July.
The series is presented by M. Valentina Escobar-Gonzalez, MBA, founder and president of Beyond Engagement Social Media Solutions.
Escobar-Gonzalez keeps up-to-date with the latest marketing, communications and social media trends by networking in the Tri-Cities area and across the state, a press release from the Johnson City location of the TSBDC.
She recently joined an expert panel on the stage at the region’s only social media conference in Knoxville, which was attended by over 500 marketing professionals and small business owners. The topic involved strategies for beginner social media marketers, with an emphasis on Escobar-Gonzalez’s real-world experiences with small business owners, nonprofits and educational institutions.
Escobar-Gonzalez has assisted hundreds of small businesses through workshops and consulting, the release said.
ETSU’s TSBDC is co-sponsoring the webinars with Beyond Engagement, the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), the Kingsport Chamber, Downtown Kingsport Association and the Morristown Chamber.
The webinar is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register for any of the three events or for more information, visit www.tsbdc.org/etsu/. The training events are at the bottom of the webpage or can be found by clicking the “Local Training Events” tab.