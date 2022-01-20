Walters State Community College recently announced the noncredit courses it will offer in February. According to a press release from the college, courses will include ones on Human Resources and OSHA training, among others.
Courses are offered at multiple campuses and online.
For more information, contact Kellie Hendrix at 423-798-7988 or Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.
Courses offered in February will include:
SHRM/SCP Certification Preparation - Mondays, Feb. 7-April 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
This class prepares individuals for the SHRM CP/SCP (Society of Human Resources, Certified Professional/Senior Certified Professional) Certification process, according to the release. This process covers four knowledge areas: people, organization, workplace and strategy. Eight behavioral competencies are also covered: leadership and navigation, ethical practice, business acumen, relationship management, consultation, critical evaluation, global and cultural effectiveness and communication. This class is offered via virtual participation at campuses in Greeneville, Morristown and Sevierville. Students may also attend via Zoom. The cost is $1,549.
Microsoft Excel Level 2 - Feb. 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
This course builds on the skills and concepts taught in Excel 2016: Level 1. The class includes using multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently; using more advanced formatting options; functions; formulas and analyzing data. This course will at campuses in Morristown and Greeneville. Students may also participate via zoom. The cost is $150.
OSHA 10-Hour Training - Feb. 22-23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
This class covers safety and health standards for the construction industry. Content is designed for workers covered by OSHA 29 CFR 1926. Topics includes: introduction to OSHA; OSHA Focus Four Hazards; personal protective and lifesaving equipment; health hazards in construction; excavation, scaffolds, stairways and ladders; and power and hand tools. This class will be held at the Walters State Workforce Training Facility in Greeneville. The cost is $199.
Servsafe Sanitation & Safety - Feb. 25, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
This course, based on the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ServSafe program, covers the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) system. This training can be used in all areas of food service, the release said. Federal and state laws governing food service operation are emphasized. The class is designed to help students develop an understanding of the basic principles of sanitation and safety and be able to apply them.
Training is also covered, teaching attendants how to share food safety knowledge. This class is held at the Walters State Sevier County Campus. The cost is $109.