Welding and industrial electricity are among the noncredit courses Walters State Community College will offer in August in Greeneville.
The college will also offer a workplace skills course taught by Josh Davies, CEO of The Center for Work Ethic Development.
Courses are offered either at the college’s Niswonger Campus in downtown Greeneville or at the Walters State Advanced Workforce Training Facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
For information or to make reservations, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
NISWONGER CAMPUS
Josh Davies, Bring Your “A” Game, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., $295
Nationally known coach and speaker Davies will share his method of building the seven foundational workplace skills as developed by the National Center for Work Ethic, a press release from Walters State said. Developed with the needs of educators and workforce development professionals in mind, this course supports the changing demands of serving unique populations with diverse learning styles, the release said. All needed materials are provided.
ADVANCED WORKFORCE TRAINING FACILITY
Industrial Electricity and PLC Programming/Troubleshooting, 4-8 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 15-Nov. 14, $1,995
This class provides an overview of the AC/DC electrical concepts with an emphasis on troubleshooting concepts. According to the release, this class also covers programmable logic controllers, common associated input and output devices, and programming with an emphasis on programs, as well as how to use schematics and measuring devices.
Students will learn the basics of the shielded metal arc welding (stick) process. This is one of the most widely used processes in the construction and maintenance fields. Skills learned can easily be applied to other welding processes, the release said. An emphasis is placed on understanding process variables and basic skills. This class is self-paced, hands-on training. For new welders, this class provides basic skills. Experienced welders will build upon their existing skills.