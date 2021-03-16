Walters State Community College has announced several noncredit courses that will take place in April.
The college will offer both the Auctioneering Gallery and Apprentice courses online through the Zoom platform in April. Walters State first offered online auctioneering classes last year at the beginning of the pandemic, a press release from the college said.
For more information or to register for any classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
The Auctioneering 16-Hour (Gallery License) Class will meet April 6-15 from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $434.
This course covers the advanced topics of auctioneering, meeting the requirements of the State of Tennessee educational licensing. Participants may learn how auctions operate both professionally and ethically. Upon completion of this course and passing the gallery exam, the release said individual students may submit applications for gallery licenses with the required fee and certificate of completion to the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission.
The Auctioneering 50-Hour (Apprenticeship) Class meets April 6-18, 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $634.
This course covers the auctioneering fundamentals required for licensed auctioneers. Ethics and professionalism are strongly emphasized, according to the release. Upon completion of this course and passing of the apprenticeship exam, students may submit an application for apprentice license along with payment and certificate of completion to the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission for issuance of apprentice license.
Parenting and Divorce courses continue to be offered online through Zoom. Class dates are April 8 or April 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m. The cost is $60.
This course meets the requirements of the court-ordered parenting class ordered by the State of Tennessee for divorcing couples. It is designed to teach divorcing parents how to communicate while co-parenting a child and make the difficult transition easier for the child, the release said.
Microsoft Excel, Level 1 is offered April 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the college’s campuses in both Greeneville and Morristown, and via Zoom. The class is $150.
In this class, students learn how to create, save, and print Excel documents and work with page layouts. The class also teaches formatting tips and tricks, creating formulas, entering functions with a special quick tips and shortcuts sessions, the release said.
Microsoft Excel, Level 2 is offered April 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at campuses in Greeneville and Morristown, and via Zoom. The cost is $150.
Students will begin with more advanced Excel concepts including formatting, workbooks, functions, formulas, data ranges and data and will learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently, the release said.
OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training will be offered April 26-29, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Walters State Workforce Training Building in Greeneville. The cost is $449.
This class is offered in conjunction with the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) with the goal of ensuring more workers know about workplace hazards and the rights of workers. The class could reduce downtime and possibly save a life, the release said.