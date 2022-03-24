Walters State Community College has announced the noncredit courses it will offer in April including auctioneering and OSHA Safety Training.
To register for any of these classes, or additional ServSafe and Microsoft Excel courses offered in Sevier County and Morristown respectively, contact Kellie Hendrix at 423-798-7988 or Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.
ONLINE COURSES
These classes are taught via Zoom.
- — April 5-14, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-10 p.m., $434. This course covers auctioneering in a process that meets the State of Tennessee educational licensing requirements, a press release from Walters State said. Upon completion of this course and passing the gallery exam, students may then submit an application for gallery license with payment. This course is designed for individuals wanting to become a professional auctioneer or operate an auction.
- — April 5- May 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-10 p.m., $634. This course is designed for students wanting to become a licensed auctioneer. Upon completion of this course and passing the apprenticeship license, students may submit an application with payment for the apprentice license.
GREENE COUNTY
Walters State Niswonger Campus, Greeneville
- April 4-7, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $800. OSHA #511 covers policies, procedures, and standards, as well as general industry safety and health principles. A copy of the 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee. Participants must successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course. This course meets one of two prerequisites for those desiring to complete the OSHA #501 Trainer Course. This course is not part of the OSHA 30-hour course.
- — April 18-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $449. This class is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety committee members and safety professionals. This training ensures that workers are knowledgeable about workplace hazards and worker rights. This training reduces downtime and could reduce workplace injuries, the release said.
Walters State Workforce Training Building, Greeneville
— April 26-May 24, Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m., $279. This course introduces shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to the shielded metal arc welding process, also known as stick welding. This is widely used in construction, maintenance and repair industries, and skills developed can be applied to other welding processes, the release said. This class relies on hands-on, self-paced exercises. Students may develop basic entry skills or improve existing skills.