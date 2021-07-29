Walters State Community College has announced the noncredit courses to be offered in August by the college’s Division of Workforce Training.
Courses will include ServSafe Sanitation and Safety at the Sevier County campus and Microsoft Excel Level 1.
For more information or to register, contact Kellie Kendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
ServSafe Sanitation and Safety is scheduled for Aug. 9, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Walters State’s Sevier County campus. The cost is $109.
This class is based on the National Restaurant Association’s educational guides and includes a study of the hazard analysis critical control point system and training in all areas of food safety relevant to a food establishment, according to a press release from Walters State. Federal and state laws, rules and regulations are stressed. This course is designed to help build an understanding of the principles of sanitation and safety and how to apply those in the food service workplace.
Microsoft Excel Level 1 is scheduled for Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Claiborne County campus and via Zoom. The cost is $150.
The class is designed for those new to Microsoft Excel or transitioning from previous editions of the spreadsheet software, the release said. This class covers creating and working with Excel documents, exploring formatting, creating formulas and working with functions. The class also covers page layout features and offers time-saving shortcuts as well as differences between Excel 16 and previous versions.