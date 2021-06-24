Walters State Community College has announced the noncredit courses to be offered in July by the college's Division of Workforce Training.
Courses will include the Supervisor's Toolkit and Microsoft Excel Level 1, according to a press release from the college.
For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Microsoft Excel Level 1 is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m July 8. The cost is $150 .
This class will be video streamed to the Morristown and the Niswonger campuses and is also available via Zoom. The course is designed for students to learn to create, save and print documents, explore formatting, create formulas, enter functions and layout shortcuts. The class also examines the new features of Excel 2016 compared to older versions.
Supervisor’s Toolkit will meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6, 13 and 20. The cost is $499 .
This class will be offered at the Greeneville Workforce Training Building, 4680 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. It is also available via Zoom. Topics covered are leading people through motivation while reducing turnover and enhancing productivity. The class also offers insights into the differences among employees with a concentration on three issues: diversity, four generations at work, and employees with disabilities. This class also includes sections on leader effectiveness, optimizing contributions and personal and interpersonal effectiveness. The final lesson offers techniques for eliminating conflict in the workplace with emphasis on harassment and violence.