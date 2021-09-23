Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) classes and Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2 are among the courses Walters State Community College’s Office of Workforce Training will offer in October.
OSHA 30-Hour General Industry Safety Training will be taught in person at the college’s Workforce Training Building in Greeneville 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 25-28. This workshop is offered in conjunction with TOSHA, a press release from Walters State said. The training aims to make workers more knowledgeable about workplace hazards and their rights, possibly reducing downtime and preventing injuries. This course is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety committee members or safety professionals, the release said. The cost is $449.
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2 will be taught in person in both Greeneville and Morristown as well as on Zoom on Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This course builds on the skills and concepts taught in Excel 2016: Level 1. Students will learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently, as well as work with more advanced formatting options. The class includes managing workbooks, functions, formulas, data ranges and analyzing data. The cost is $150.
OSHA No. 511: Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry Training will be taught at Walters State’s Morristown campus Oct. 19-22, 8.a.m.-4:30 p.m. This course covers OSHA policies, procedures and standards and provides information about general industry safety and health principles. A copy of the 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee. Participants must successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course. For individuals interested in teaching OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour General Industry classes, the OSHA No. 511 course meets one of two prerequisites for the OSHA No. 501 Trainer Course for General Industry. The 30-hour General Industry OSHA class is not considered equivalent to OSHA No. 511. The cost is $800.
For more information or to register, contact Kellie Hendrix at 798-7988 or Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.