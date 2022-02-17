Walters State Community College’s Division of Workforce Training is offering classes to prepare individuals for careers in the health care sector, and some of those courses will be offered in Greeneville at the college’s Niswonger Campus.
According to a press release from Walters State, the following courses will be available in the coming months.
The Phlebotomy Technician Course includes 10 weeks of classroom and skill training designed to provide didactic and clinical instruction in venipuncture, the process of puncturing a vein for medical purposes. This 70-hour course prepares professionals to collect blood specimens from clients for laboratory analysis. The class is now offered at the discounted price of $1,500, down from $2,000, the release said.
It will be offered at:
- Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, March 22-May 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9:30 p.m.;
- Morristown Campus, May 23-Aug. 3, Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9:30 p.m.
The Registered Dental Assistant Course is approved by the Board of Dentistry, the release said. The 120-hour course covers all aspects of dentistry including anatomy and physiology, tooth morphology; infection control and restorative dentistry and radiology. Students will be required to provide verification and documentation of 30 additional hours of observation at a dental office. Students are responsible for arranging observation hours and observation must be completed no later than the last day of class. This class is usually $3,000, but is now offered at the discounted price of $2,250, the release said.
It will be offered at:
- Morristown Campus, March 14-Aug. 18, Monday-Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.
- Niswonger Campus in Greeneville, April 18-Sept. 12, Monday-Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.
- Sevier County Campus, March 15-Aug. 4, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.
Certified Nursing Aide Training prepares individuals to work as licensed certified nursing aides in Tennessee. A CNA works under the supervision of a licensed nurse. They are primarily employed at nursing homes and may also find employment with hospitals and home health agencies. The program cost is $899.
It will be offered at:
- Morristown Campus, April 5-June 6, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.
- Hancock County (multiple locations), March 1-May 12, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-10 p.m.
- Sevier County Campus, March 15-May 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m.
For information on any of these classes, contact Dr. Linda Nelms at 865-774-5852 or Linda.Nelms@ws.edu.