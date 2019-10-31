On Wednesday evening the Chuckey-Doak bowling team won its first match in over 4 years, dominating Dobyns-Bennett on the way to a 17-10 victory.
The Black Knights jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first game paced by Lane Bolton’s 189, followed close behind with a 169 by Seth Hensley and a 149 by Elijah Garber. Dobyns-Bennett’s only point came from D.J. Buggs score of 95.
Leading by 112 pins, the Knights extended their lead in the second game in dominating fashion. The Knights sprinted out to 13-3 advantage behind a match high score of 212 from Bolton. Bolton was followed closely behind by Hensley’s 171, Garber’s 159, and Ethan Lawrence’s 130. Carson Bethany paced the Indians with a 157.
In the final game the Indians tried to close the gap trailing by 243 pins. The Indians came roaring back winning five of the six match-ups led by Bethany’s 175 followed closely behind by Logan Giles’ 164, Buggs’ 157, and Xavier Williams’ 146. The Knights only needed 1 point to secure the victory and got their lone game point behind Bolton’s 191.
The Knights are now 1-2 on the season and will have a rematch with Greeneville next Wednesday.