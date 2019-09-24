Took in my first Camp Creek Bears football game on Tuesday night, and it was likely my last.
That’s because when this season ends, so, too, will Camp Creek School football.
Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, sixth- through eighth-graders from Camp Creek, Nolachuckey and DeBusk schools will be consolidated into a Nolachuckey Middle School.
That means Camp Creek will become a K-5 school and will no longer have a middle school football team, which is a real bummer. After spending a couple hours at Wade Erwin Field, I left with the feeling there isn’t a better place in Greene County to watch a game.
“Football is our biggest sport,” said Camp Creek principal Dennis Wilds. “We have more kids who play football than any other sport and it brings more community members to our school than any other sport. It’s good for school morale, keeps kids active. It’s something to look forward to and I just enjoy watching them play. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
SPECIAL SEASON
Camp Creek’s final season of football has turned out to be one of its best. The Bears celebrated homecoming on Tuesday with a 54-14 win over Rogersville City to finish the regular season 8-0 and as champions of the Big 3-A Conference.
Molly Parker, an eighth-grader who has attended Camp Creek since she was in kindergarten, was crowned homecoming queen prior to kickoff. Once the game started, the Bears’ hulkish offensive line opened gaping holes for Conner Race to run for four touchdowns and Chase Casteel to run for two. Race also threw a 60-yard TD pass to Ray Hipps.
It’s the first time in 15 years Camp Creek has gone unbeaten in the regular season. The 2004 team went 7-0 during the regular season before losing in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bears will host a playoff game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We knew we had some boys coming back that got quite a bit of playing time last year, and we’ve added a few players who transferred into the school,” said Camp Creek coach Tony Schroeck. “I thought we would be above average, but I did not expect to see us undefeated.”
Schroeck started coaching football at Camp Creek in 2007. After three years, he left to coach at Chuckey-Doak Middle School. And after three years at Chuckey-Doak, he returned to Camp Creek.
“It’s quite emotional thinking about this being the last season,” Schroeck said, his voice cracking. “Several players who have played for me in the past wanted to come see one last game here tonight. It’s just been a joy.
“I told the players at the beginning of the season, ‘Let’s go out with a bang,’ and that’s what they’re doing. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
HOW IT ALL BEGAN
Camp Creek football started with the late Wade Erwin, whom the Bears’ field is named after.
In the early 1970s, Erwin left his uncle’s woodworking shop to attend college and eventually teach at Camp Creek.
A stipulation of Erwin’s teaching job at Camp Creek is he would coach the school’s first football team in 1973.
“My husband had never played or coached football, but he sat down, got playbooks and figured out how to coach football,” said Jolene Erwin, who was married to Wade 33 years until his death at age 53 in 2000. “He was just an athletic person. He coached basketball, he coached baseball. But he grew to love football more.”
Erwin and the Bears started out practicing and playing wherever someone would let them on to a field. In 1973, work began on what would become Wade Erwin Field, the only football field at any of the K-8 schools in Greene County.
“This field is a conglomeration,” Jolene said. “The Army Reserve would come out once a month with their grading equipment and they graded the field. Valk Industries was a big part of it. Every teacher in the school wrote letters or did whatever to help get the field here. And after practice, the boys would walk the field and pick up rocks on their own free will. That’s how much everybody wanted football here.”
It didn’t take long for Erwin to turn the football team at Camp Creek into a winner. The Bears won championships in 1975, 1977, 1981 and 1982, and a monument honoring Erwin now sits in a corner of the field.
“It became a passion for him beyond passion,” Jolene said. “He didn’t like being told that they could never win the county championship because they were a small school. Mosheim and the other bigger schools said, ‘You can’t do it. You’re just little.’ Well, you didn’t tell my husband, ‘You can’t do it.’
“He was a big part of the community. People still come up to me and say how much they appreciated him. He loved the kids. He built them up and he’d go to bat for them.”
Jolene, who grew up in the Camp Creek community, is still involved in the football games. On Tuesday, she was working in the concession stand, which is often staffed by members of the Harris Memorial Free Will Baptist Church just down the road from the football field.
“I just always supported my husband,” Jolene said. “Lots of times I’d take up money at the gate, I’ve worked in the concession stand when needed and done whatever else was needed. But, basically, I’ve just been cheering the team on through the years.”
A PLACE TO HEAL
Camp Creek and Erwin Field sit at the foot of the Bald Mountains, which provide a stunningly beautiful backdrop for Bears football games.
But in the night hours of April 27, 2011, two tornadoes ripped through Camp Creek and neighboring Horse Creek, leaving the area looking like a war zone upon sunrise. Eight members of the communities were killed, and countless structures were damaged or destroyed.
While the scars from those storms will never fully heal, Camp Creek Bears football at Erwin Field in the fall of that year offered the community a semblance of normalcy.
“We’re a passionate community that sticks together,” Jolene said. “When the tornadoes went through, everybody was helping everybody. There were people who lost their lives, lost their homes, lost their barns, but everybody was helping everybody. We’re just a heartfelt, loving, caring community, and this football field is something to call our own. This is a special place.”
THE FUTURE
The new Nolachuckey Middle School will have a football team that will need a place to play, and Wilds is hoping to persuade school officials into having the team play at Erwin Field. If that doesn’t happen, Wilds will offer the field to Camp Creek’s Saturday rec league.
“It would still be kids from this community who are playing here,” he said. “People have worked hard over the years to build this field and fundraise for bleachers, scoreboards, speakers, goal posts, equipment houses and things like that. I really want to see it continue to be utilized whether it’s by seventh- and eighth-grade kids or by third-grade kids. We don’t want this field to just sit here.”
For nearly 50 years now, Bears football and Erwin Field have been synonymous with Camp Creek. Standing on the sidelines on Tuesday night, you could not only see the love affair, but you could feel it.
No doubt, the good folks of that community are going to miss their Bears something terrible.