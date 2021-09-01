ST. LOUIS — Tusculum University baseball alum Brandon Dickson has been added to the St. Louis Cardinals roster and is expected to join the club on Wednesday.
Dickson’s call-up is a unique one for the former Pioneer hurler as it comes nine years after being last called up by the Cardinals since his last major league appearance in 2012. He is expected to join the Cardinals on Wednesday as St. Louis closes out its midweek series in Cincinnati with a doubleheader against the Reds.
Dickson played two separate stints with St. Louis winning a World Series ring with the Cardinals in 2011 and was called up again in 2012. He has appeared in eight games for St. Louis, posting a 4.91 earned run average in his 14.2 innings of work with no decisions. He recorded 13 strikeouts and made his lone major league start on Sept. 1, 2011, against the Milwaukee Brewers.
After being released the by Cardinals in 2012, he took his talents to Japan where he was one of the top pitchers in the Nippon Professional League, playing eight seasons (2013-2020) with the Orix Buffaloes. He logged a 3.32 career ERA where he posted 49 wins and 34 saves, those coming over the two years since making the move to the bullpen. He posted 892.1 innings with 673 strikeouts.
He played for Team USA in 2019 as the Stars and Stripes was looking to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. At the WBSC Premier12 in Tokyo, he led the tournament with three saves and the U.S. National team with 11 strikeouts earning him a spot on the WBSC All-World Team.
This past June, with Dickson back on the Team USA pitching staff, the Americans went 4-0 to win the WBSC Qualifying Event and punch their ticket for the Olympics. After which, the Cardinals re-signed Dickson, who was assigned to Triple-A Memphis. He made a couple of relief appearances before Team USA invited Dickson to return to the Stars and Stripes for the Olympics.
Dickson, 36, helped Team USA to a 4-2 record in the Olympic tournament as the Americans posted victories over Israel and Korea in group play, but lost to Japan 7-6 in extra innings in the knockout round. Team USA bounced back with back-to-back wins over the Dominican Republic and Korea to advance to the gold medal game where they were defeated 2-0 against Japan.
In his three appearances in the Olympic tournament, he posted a 2.70 earned run average where he threw 59 pitches in 3.1 innings, allowed two hits, one run, one walk and a strikeout as he became the first Tusculum student-athlete to earn an Olympic medal.
After the Olympics, he returned to Memphis where he made five relief appearances and went 1-0 and tossed 4.2 innings.
The Montgomery, Alabama, product has 14 professional campaigns under his belt, including the first seven within the St. Louis Cardinals organization, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Tusculum in 2006. He made his minor league debut with the Johnson City Cardinals of the Appalachian League.
In his only season at Tusculum in 2006, Dickson went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA. His 24 mound appearances are tied for the second most in a season at Tusculum and earned him South Atlantic Conference all-tournament honors.