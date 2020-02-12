MADISONVILLE (AP) — Tennessee investigators have confirmed a child died in a house fire on Monday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the case, but didn’t identify the child or give an age. The body was transported to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for autopsy, the agency told news outlets.
Madisonville Fire-Rescue responded to the blaze at a home on Lincoln Drive where they found a child dead inside, Chief John Tallent told news outlets. The Fire-Rescue division called the fatality a “tragedy” in a Facebook post that night, but didn’t detail what led to the blaze, when the call was placed or the efforts taken to fight the fire.
The investigation is ongoing.