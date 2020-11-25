KINGSPORT – The Exchange Place announced it has canceled Christmas in the Country.
“It will come as no surprise to anyone that Exchange Place, mindful of the current spike in COVID-19 numbers, including increased hospitalizations throughout the area, has no desire to aid the spread of this insidious virus throughout our cherished Northeast Tennessee/ Southwest Virginia region,” organizers said in a release. “Therefore, the Steering Committee has voted unanimously to cancel our annual Christmas in the Country, which was scheduled for Saturday, December 5.
“This means that COVID-19 has effectively terminated four of the site’s annual events in 2020. The Spring Garden Fair, FarmFest (held in conjunction with Fun- Fest), and the Fall Folk Arts Festival were all jettisoned to help protect everyone from this novel coronavirus.
“Thankfully, through the cooperation of a great many people, our annual Halloween storytelling event, Witches Wynd, was reimagined last month and presented, on a limited basis, as an online film.”
Exchange Place staff expressed regret at having to cancel those cherished and joyous festivals, but the health and well-being of attendees to the events, as well as those who volunteer their time to make them possible, had to be considered above everything else.
“This was, ultimately, our overriding concern,” the release said.
Despite the pandemic and the disruption it has caused, Exchange Place still has ongoing expenses, primarily the feeding of the an- imals who live on the farm year-round, as well maintaining the grounds and the historic buildings.
Donations help keep this Kingsport treasure operating and may be mailed to: Exchange Place, 4812 Orebank Road, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Exchange Place is a non-profit, volun- teer-run living history farm, educational facility and regional attraction that seeks to preserve, protect, interpret, and manage the history, heritage, and artifacts pertain- ing to mid-19th century farm life in North- east Tennessee. For more information, visit www.exchangeplace.info.