Chuckey Depot Museum To Host Visit From Santa Nov 21, 2022 51 min ago

Children are invited to come meet Santa Claus at the Chuckey Depot Museum on Dec. 17. The museum is located at 210 South 2nd Ave., in Jonesborough. Photo Special to the Sun

The Chuckey Depot Museum will host Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 3 to 6 p.m.Santa will be stopping by the historic caboose located outside the museum. Visitors will have a chance to meet the jolly ol' elf and take their picture with him.Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum.All donations help with future exhibits and educational programs.After visiting Santa, visitors are encouraged to go inside the museum and check out the exhibits.Admission to the Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.Located at 210 South 2nd Ave., in Jonesborough, the museum s operated under a partnership between the Town of Jonesborough, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society, and the Heritage Alliance.Museum hours are Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.For more information visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.

Tags Chuckey Depot Museum Santa Claus Museum Museums Donation Visitor Exhibit Jonesborough Visitors Center