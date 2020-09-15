Three Chuckey-Doak boys golfers qualified for the Region 1 Small Division Tournament because of their performances at the District 1 Tournament on Tuesday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Tyler Morrison shot an 81, Jordan Pruitt shot a 101 and Samuel Riddle shot a 101 to all earn individual spots in the region tournament that will be played on Thursday at Link Hills Country Club.
University High won the district tournament by shooting a 336. Garrett Gentry led the way with a 78, Daxx Carr had an 83, Jaxson Williams 84 and Wes Estes 91.
Hampton came in second by shooting a 349. Josh Owens shot a 74 to take medalist honors, Avery Hill shot an 88, R.J. Tolley 92 and Parker Henry 95.
Johnson County was third and qualified for the region tournament as a team by shooting a 382. Jackson Earnhardt shot a 91, Graham Reece 93, Dakota Holt 94 and Peyton Pavusek 104.
Sullivan North’s Jacob Cross shot a 92 and Unaka’s Gavin Seigfried shot a 119 to both qualify for the region as individuals.