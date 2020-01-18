The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will host Emma Murphy, who will present “A Long Dark Shadow: Death at Gettysburg” at 7 p.m. Monday in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.
Murphy is historian and Park Guide at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville. She has a bachelor’s degree in history/Civil War studies from Gettysburg College, where she worked with the Civil War Institute as a fellow and social media coordinator, and a master’s degree in public history from the University of West Georgia.
During her summers, Murphy worked as a Pathways seasonal ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park.
The TCCWRT sponsored program will be about the life and times in Gettysburg immediately during and after the battle’s conclusion. According to a news release, “This program explores how soldiers and civilians struggled with the enormity of the human loss and carnage following the largest battle on the western hemisphere. What hardship did soldiers experience as they faced death head on without knowing whether they would return home?”
The program is free to the public. Donations are accepted to help cover the speaker’s expenses, according to the news release. For more information, contact Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or 423-323-2306.