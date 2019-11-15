South Greene Coach Stephen Gregg does not like the often used word, rebuilding.
He points that out because so many people are pointing toward the Lady Rebels and using that word in describing the 2019-20 squad.
“I prefer to use the word challenging,” he smiled when talking about this year’s edition of Rebels. “It will certainly be a challenge. But there are opportunities out there for some folks. We need to see who will step up and take advantage of this.”
It’s understandable why the Rebs aren’t being tabbed as the team to beat for Blue Ridge Conference honors this year. That distinction seems to go toward the Grainger Grizzlies. After all, the Rebs lost three starters to graduation, including guard Braelyn Wykle, the team’s leading scorer; TK Franklin, the squad’s leading rebounder; and steady guard Ashlyn Reaves. In addition, post reserve Harlee Bailey got her diploma in May as well.
“Braelyn was a player, well, one in a lifetime for a coach,” Gregg said when talking about his departed players, who led the team to a 28-5 record, league title with an 11-1 mark, and a state tournament appearance in Murfreesboro. “TK was our best rebounder, Reaves was steady, and Harlee was a key off the bench. There’s really nobody left that we can say is real experienced, although some of these girls played a lot of ball last year.”
Being a Lady Rebel means there is pressure to perform, and perform well.
“I still don’t know what to think about this team,” the coach said. “The expectations here are to win every game, and that’s the way it’s been here for a long time. Realistically that will be hard to do this year because there are some very good teams in our region: Grainger, Sullivan Central, Elizabethton, Unicoi County, Greeneville …”
Gregg knows he lost a lot of points with the graduation of Wykle and Franklin. He only has one senior on the team, Jaelyn Casteel, who played sparingly as a junior.
But as all area coaches have come to realize, to write South Greene off could be a dire mistake. There are some players who were thrown into the mix as youngsters who are now a year older, and what could be the starting five for the Rebs can probably play with about anybody in this area.
“The mental barrier is the toughest challenge, I think,” Gregg said. “They’ve not been in this position before. Last year those young ones knew somebody had their back. Now they are in the spotlight. We played everybody close this summer. They competed. We got off the bus at camp at Murfreesboro and beat Blackman. Then we turn around and lose close games because we don’t know how to close things out. We must mature, mentally and physically.”
Juniors returning all saw action last year. Kiley Collins started most of the year. Jayden Merriweather was one of the first to rotate in off the bench. Haley Kells established herself as one of the team’s best 3-point shooters.
Add to that mix two freshman who started at least part of last year, Addison Williams and Braylee Woods, and you have a pretty solid lineup.
Williams established herself as somebody who plays hard and can score and rebound. Woods ran the point at times and with the departure of Wykle and Reaves, will be the chief ball-handler this season.
“She (Woods) had a good summer,” Gregg said. “So did Williams. I trust Braylee to bring the ball up the floor for us. She’s working hard on her shot from outside.”
“Last year’s team wasn’t very big, but TK got a lot of rebounds,” the coach said. “I guess if there is a darkhorse on this team, it has to be Jayden. We’ve got to have points and rebounding from her.”
Early season practices have been good and competitive, which pleases the coach. Getting players to play hard should not be an issue.
“We’re just inconsistent right now,” he said. “We’ve got some speed, but we don’t yet know how to use it. We’ve got some shooters. But nobody can hide now. They’ve been playing in the shadows of some pretty good players, and now it’s their turn.”
Sophomore post Evie Rader will be one of the first players in the rotation. Casteel will be in there, too. Then Gregg will have to look at some youngsters to help.
“Amelia Mullins played some last year,” Gregg noted. “Jordyn Roderick is a freshman who has potential and is coming on. Ashlyn King is a sophomore that we need to help us. Haley Susong is another freshman. So is Allie Brown. We’ve got some potential there, but some still don’t know what the high school game is all about. Some things you do as a middle schooler you can’t get away with here.”
Gregg also has an exchange student on the roster in sophomore Claudia Benavente from Spain.
The rotation at the start of the year looks to be about nine deep. Gregg feels that Roderick gained a lot of confidence on the volleyball court and could be ready for a greater hoops role by Christmas.
Gregg figures teams will come after his Rebels this year on defense, pressing and trying to force turnovers. Work on the transition game this fall has been good, he said.
As for offense, who will lead the point production remains a mystery. He said different people led this summer and it might be the same when the season begins.
The schedule is brutal. They start out at Cloudland, then play Knox Carter. They are in a Thanksgiving Tournament at Pigeon Forge, with Oak Ridge, Sevier County and Pigeon Forge as opponents. They drew Meigs County in the first round of the Ladies’ Class at Christmas.
Add to that the Blue Ridge opponents, plus Morristown West, Hampton and North Greene, and it’s easy to see why the coach knows there are no breathers out there.
SOUTH GREENE LADY REBELS
No. Name Grade
3 Haley Kells Jr.
5 Addison Williams So.
10 Braylee Woods So.
11 Haley Susong Fr.
12 Evie Rader So.
14 Jaelyn Casteel Sr.
20 Kiley Collins Jr.
21 Ashlyn King So.
22 Claudia Benavente So.
24 Jayden Merriweather Jr.
30 Amelia Mullins So.
31 Maddie Bryant Fr.
42 Allie Brown Fr.
53 Jordyn Roderick Fr.
LADY REBELS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 19 – at Knox Carter (HOF)
Nov. 23 – SULLIVAN EAST (HOF)
Nov. 26-30 – at Pigeon Forge Tourney
Dec. 3 – at Hampton
Dec. 6 – at Cumberland Gap
Dec. 7 – NORTH GREENE
Dec. 10 – GREENEVILLE
Dec. 13 – at Grainger
Dec. 16 – MORRISTOWN WEST
Dec. 17 – UNAKA
Dec. 26-31 – at Ladies’ Classic
Jan. 7 – WEST GREENE
Jan. 9 – at Morristown West
Jan. 14 – CLAIBORNE
Jan. 17 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 21 – HAMPTON
Jan. 24 – CUMBERLAND GAP
Jan. 28 – at Greeneville
Jan. 31 – GRAINGER
Feb. 3 – at Unaka
Feb. 4 – at West Greene
Feb. 11 – at Claiborne
Feb. 14 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 15 – at North Greene