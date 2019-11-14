The North Greene boys are coming into the 2019-2020 campaign bigger, faster, stronger and deeper than in recent years, and the hope is that translates to a deep postseason run in March.
“The offseason has gone really well,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “They worked hard this summer. Ever since we got back in school, they put a big emphasis in the weight room, and I think we have noticed some results from that. They have really worked hard at our conditioning, and I think they are ready to embark on another year.”
Tarlton thinks that this is the deepest squad he has had since taking over as head coach 2017 and could see his rotation stretching to 11 players. The Huskies hope to be able to wear teams down with their depth by running the floor with their multitude of quick guards while keeping fresh legs on the floor.
“This year I think I have the deepest team I have had,” Tarlton said. “I could see us playing 10-11 guys some nights. Really, players three through 10 there is not much difference. We’re going to throw them all out there and see who works best.
"Really, I’m excited to have this many guys that can play. I think depth will be big for us. We are going to try to play fast and get up and down a little bit more. I’ve never really played more than seven so that will be different for me, and I’ll have to adjust.”
One of the biggest advantages the Huskies have noticed from their new found depth is that practice has become much more competitive, which Tarlton hopes will make everybody better.
The leader of this year’s North Greene squad will be Turner Bailey who has handled the Huskies’ point guard duties the past two seasons. The senior is the Huskies most experienced player and will be the focus of the defense every time they take the floor.
“Turner knows what I expect out of him, and I don’t have to worry about him,” Tarlton said. “He’s going to give 100 percent. I look for him to lead us in scoring most nights. He knows how to talk the young guys through the defense, and him just having so much experience is big for us.”
Joining Bailey in the back court will be senior Chase Malone. He is a scrappy defender and a good ball handler. Tarlton has been impressed with how much he has improved over the offseason.
Kendall Loftis was a player the Huskies were very excited about going into last season before an injury early sidelined him for most of the campaign. He has come back bigger and stronger as a junior and Tarlton thinks he can be one of the more dangerous players in the district. He is a long swingman who can get to the rim with ease and even play above the rim.
“It was kind of a heartbreaker for Kendall to go out last year,” Tarlton said. “I think he played in 12 games, and we were expecting so much out of him. He has really put on a lot of weight and spent a lot of time in the weight room. He is playing stronger. I think he is definitely going to be one of the most talented players in our league.”
In the post, Tarlton likes what he has in Shane Cooter and Seth Pierce. Cooter is a junior and Pierce is a senior. Both are strong and physical presences on the block with very similar games. Tarlton does not know which one will start for him, but expects both to play similar minutes at the five spot.
“Both Seth and Shane are really physical players, and that is great,” Tarlton said. “It is something that we didn’t really have last year. They like to mix it up. I plan on playing them as one player, putting one in for three or four minutes and then going with the other for three or four minutes.
"Another thing they both can do well is step out and shoot it. I’m really excited about those two.”
At the other guard spot there is a three-way battle to find out who will make the starting lineup between Carson Whaley, Chance Campbell and Cayden Foulks. All are similar players who will bring speed to the up-and-and down style the Huskies want to play.
Cody Freshour is a sophomore who will see playing time at guard off of the bench, and senior Zeke McDonald will get some minutes while providing length and athleticism to the roster.
Josh Huerto and Tyler Sanches are two strong guys who can give the Huskies some physical defense. While sophomore Evan Starnes is another capable guard and Melvin Maerz provides some depth in the post.
Last year, North Greene went 24-10 and finished runner-up in the District 1-A tournament to University High. The Huskies’ season ended in the Region 1-A semifinals with a 55-44 loss to Cosby.
Tarlton expects the district to be tough again this year with Hampton and University High returning key players while Sullivan North, Unaka and Cloudland will also be tough.
“It’s all about getting better every day,” Tarlton said. “Our schedule is the toughest it has been and think that will prepare us for the postseason. We always want to be playing our best ball at the end of the year.”
NORTH GREENE HUSKIES
1 Chase Malone Sr.
3 Carson Whaley Jr.
4 Cayden Foulks Jr.
5 Chance Campbell Jr.
10 Evan Starnes So.
11 Cody Freshour So.
12 Zeke Mcdonald Sr.
20 Turner Bailey Sr.
21 Melvin Maerz Sr.
23 Tyler Sanches So.
24 Josh Huerto Jr.
32 Kendal Loftis Jr.
33 Seth Pierce Sr.
42 Shane Cooter Jr.
HUSKIES 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 21 CEDAR VIEW CHRISTIAN
Nov. 21 PROVIDENCE ACADEMY
Nov. 23 CHEROKEE
Nov. 23 GATLINBURG-PITTMAN
Nov. 25-30 at Hardee’s Classic (at David Crockett – Boys)
Dec. 3 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 6 WEST GREENE
Dec. 7 at South Greene
Dec. 10 at Hancock County
Dec. 13 UNIVERSITY HIGH
Dec. 16 at Providence Academy
Dec. 17 NORTHVIEW ACADEMY
Dec. 26-28 at Oneida Christmas Classic
Jan. 7 SULLIVAN NORTH
Jan. 10 at Hampton
Jan. 14 at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 17 UNAKA
Jan. 21 at Cloudland
Jan. 23 at University School
Jan. 25 at West Greene
Jan. 28 CLOUDLAND
Jan. 31 at Sullivan North
Feb. 4 HAMPTON
Feb. 7 at Unaka
Feb. 11 at Northview Academy
Feb. 13 HANCOCK COUNTY
Feb. 15 SOUTH GREENE