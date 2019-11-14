When Greeneville girls basketball coach Annette Watts looks at her roster for the 2019-20 season, she doesn’t see a lot of familiar names.
The Lady Greene Devils return just four players – sophomores Delana DeBusk and Grace Hayes, and seniors Macy Kennedy and Shevon Weems – from last season’s varsity squad that posted a 16-15 record, and Weems missed most of the season with an ACL injury.
But Watts says what the Lady Devils are missing in experience, they’re making up with spunk.
“All of them are just so hungry and so aggressive,” Watts said. “Sure, they’re young. They’re going to have to learn the speed of the game at the varsity level. But we were starting three freshmen during the summer and that freshman bunch held their own.
“I know from summer to season basketball, it’s different. But these kids want to play.”
Greeneville’s roster of 12 is made up of eight freshmen, two sophomores and two seniors.
“We’ve been pleased with the effort,” Watts said. “In the preseason when we lifted weights and ran, they didn’t complain, they didn’t gripe. They would just get their work done and go on.
“They know opportunities are there. They know they’re going to get to play. They know, ‘If I go hard, especially if I rebound and play defense, this crazy woman will play me.’”
As with any young team, the Lady Devils will likely be prone to mistakes, especially in the early going. But the key, Watts says, is they learn quickly from the mistakes.
“It’s not going to be easy. But it’s like I told them, ‘It’s OK. January and February are what count. Right now, we’re learning,’” she said. “I can’t let them get down. I’ve got to keep them positive. We have to set goals for each game, meet those goals and get better. Be better tomorrow than we were today.”
An advantage of having such a young team, Watts says, is team speed. That should allow the Lady Devils to press more and work more in transition.
“These freshmen are quick, so we’re working hard at trying to play a faster game,” Watts said. “When you’re young, all you know is to go. I love watching these kids play. They play hard.
“We’ll be a better team if we can play transition basketball, but that’s hard to know just yet with such a young group. Will we throw the ball away against teams that press us? We’ve got to be smart. But this summer, they were a much quicker team in transition than I’ve had in a few years.”
The bulk of Greeneville’s points will have to come from DeBusk, Weems and freshman Lauren Bailey.
Bailey is a 5-foot-8 wing who was the leader on Greeneville Middle School’s team a year ago.
“Lauren is a strong, physical kid,” Watts said. “She’s pretty versatile, too. She’s played some four for us as well.
“She’s a pretty good shooter. Offensively, she’s ahead of most freshmen. She understands scoring. She understands controlling her body and getting to the bucket. She has a whole lot going for her. She just has to catch up defensively.”
DeBusk is a member of Greeneville’s soccer team that won the Class 2A state championship this season, so she was a week late joining the Lady Devils on the basketball court.
In 30 games last season, DeBusk averaged 3.2 points, 1.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
“She’s such a big part of what we do. She’s my floor general,” Watts said. “She’s the little engine that could. She just finds a way to win and just wills it to happen.”
Weems played in five games for Greeneville last season before being sidelined with the ACL injury. She averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.
“Shevon is 10 months out (from the injury), so she’s 100 percent go,” Watts said. “She’s come back hungry. Sometimes sitting on that bench a whole year really does something for a kid. They get to see the playing side and the coaching side, and she has come back with a great understanding of the game.”
Hayes returns at guard after averaging 3.2 points and an assist as a freshman last season. While DeBusk was at the state soccer tournament, Hayes ran the offense from the point.
“Grace is going to be very versatile for me. She can play the one, two and the three,” Watts said. “She has worked hard in the weight room. She’s much more physical looking than she was last year, and she’s looking to score with more aggressiveness.”
Kennedy averaged 2.7 points in 24 games for Greeneville last season and will join Weems down low.
“I couldn’t ask for two better leaders than Macy and Shevon,” Watts said. “They have both stepped up to the plate and taken the younger ones under their wings, trying to push them and lead them to where they need to be.”
Freshman Chloe Marsh is in her first season on varsity and reminds Watts of Alana Collins, who was Greeneville’s lockdown defender before graduating in the spring.
“I coached Chloe’s mother, April,” Watts said. “This kid is just hard-nosed, tough. She can score, but defensively she’s my clamp-down kid and she’s going to carry a big load there.
“She’s scrappy and just gets after you defensively. She’s really, really smart, and she anticipates what’s happening. And she’s a pretty good shooter. She’s just not real confident in her shot yet, but she’ll get there.”
Rounding out the roster are freshmen Lindy Carter, Tanna Bookhamer, Delaina Martin, Madison Medcalf, Tambryn Ellenburg and Eden Aiken.
Watts is particularly intrigued by Martin, who is 5-foot-11 and growing.
“She’s a big one and we’ve not had many big ones here,” Watts said. “She’s working hard and trying to learn the game.”
Aiken has been sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
GREENEVILLE LADY DEVILS
No. Name Grade
3 Tanna Bookhamer Fr.
5 Grace Hayes So.
10 Lauren Bailey Fr.
11 Lindy Carter Fr.
12 Chloe Marsh Fr.
21 Macy Kennedy Sr.
22 Delana DeBusk So.
23 Delaina Martin Fr.
24 Shevon Weems Sr.
32 Madison Medcalf Fr.
33 Tambryn Ellenburg Fr.
40 Eden Aiken Fr.
LADY DEVILS 2019-20 SCHEDULE
Nov. 23 at Hall of Fame Playday
Nov. 26 vs. Sullivan East at Triten Insurance Classic at Sullivan East
Nov. 27 vs. Unicoi County at Triten Insurance Classic at Sullivan East
Nov. 29 vs. Morristown West at Triten Insurance Classic at Sullivan East
Nov. 30 vs. Sullivan Central at Triten Insurance Classic at Sullivan East
Dec. 6 GRAINGER
Dec. 10 at South Greene
Dec. 13 at Dobyns-Bennett
Dec. 27-31 Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic at Greeneville
Jan. 3 MORRISTOWN EAST
Jan. 7 CUMBERLAND GAP
Jan. 10 at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 14 WEST GREENE
Jan. 16 at Jefferson County
Jan. 17 at Claiborne
Jan. 20 DANIEL BOONE
Jan. 24 at Grainger
Jan. 25 DOBYNS-BENNETT
Jan. 28 SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 30 at Knox Catholic
Feb. 3 JEFFERSON COUNTY
Feb. 4 at Cumberland Gap
Feb. 7 CHUCKEY-DOAK
Feb. 10 at Morristown East
Feb. 11 at West Greene
Feb. 14 CLAIBORNE