The North Greene boys golf team won a four-way golf match between the county schools on Monday at Twin Creeks Golf Course.
Aidan Collier led the Huskies with a 33 to capture medalist honors. Ricky Compton was close behind with a 34, Jeshua Crawford shot a 45 and Cayden Foulks shot a 49 for North Greene's team score of 161.
Carson Whaley shot a 50 for North Greene and Evan Starnes had a 52.
South Greene shot a 189 as a team. Isaac Hoese led the Rebels with a 41, Daniel Worley shot a 44, Duston Crum 52 and Hayden Hartman 52. Jimmy Roberts had a 60 for the Rebels.
Chuckey-Doak turned in a 212 team score with Jordan Pruitt shooting a 47. Tyler Morrison shot a 52, Kyle Malone shot a 55 and Samuel Riddle 58.
Tilynn Willett shot a 46 for West Greene.
In the girls match, South Greene shot a 114. Lindsey Howlett had a 56 and Rachel Aiken shot a 58.
Jessica Ford shot a 62 for West Greene.
Among the coaches, West Greene birdied the 18th hole to take down North Greene and Chuckey-Doak by one stroke.