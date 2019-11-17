A family that lost everything in a house fire Saturday morning needs help from getting back on its feet, United Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Wihlen said Sunday.
Nathan Brockwell, his wife, four children between the ages of 10 and 13 and a nephew escaped the fire at 925 Collins Road without injury. Two dogs and possibly other pets died in the fire.
The family lost everything it owns and is temporarily staying with relatives. The house is not insured.
“It’s a community effort to assist the family. When we have a full loss like this, we make an effort to help (fire victims) out,” Wihlen said.
Monetary donations are requested to help the Brockwell family.
Checks made out to Nathan Brockwell can be mailed to the United Volunteer Fire Department, 6490 Horton Highway, Greeneville, TN, 37745.
Checks can also be dropped off at Baileyton Town Hall at 6530 Horton Highway.
"We will get it to them and make sure the family gets (donations)," Wihlen said.