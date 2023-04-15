The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will be returning the Jonesborough Visitors Center for contra dancing on May 13.
There will be dances to live music on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. The dances are open to community members of all ages.
A lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners will be held before each dance at 7 p.m. The dancing will follow from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for singles, $8 for students and $25 for families.
“Contra dance is energetic and lively folk dance for all ages,” event organizers say in a news release. “It is similar to square dance, but it’s done in long lines rather than four-couple squares.
“Contra dancing originated in the 17th century in England and Scotland and has become a joyful Appalachian tradition,” the release continues. “The dance is led by a caller who teaches the sequence of figures in the dance before the music starts and then calls out the moves during each dance.
There is no required footwork. No partner is needed as it is tradition to change partners for each dance. It is a great opportunity to meet people and make new friends,” the release adds.
For more information visit the Historic Jonesborough Dance Society page on Facebook or its Instagram site at jonesboroughcontradance.