Correct Web Address For New Business Aug 25, 2022

In an article that appeared in the Aug. 25 edition, a letter was inadvertently omitted from the web address for new business Trinity Heart & Vascular Group.The correct address is www.trinityheartandvasculargroup.com.The Sun regrets the error.