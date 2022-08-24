The Greene County Board of Education honored outgoing members Nathan Brown, Michelle Holt and Brian Wilhoit during its regular board meeting Tuesday evening.
Brown, who served 12 years on the board, and Holt and Wilhoit, who each served eight years, did not seek reelection in the Aug. 4 election.
"You guys are gonna be missed," said board member Tommy Cobble.
Heartfelt remarks were made by Wilhoit, who thanked the people of Greene County who entrusted him to be their school board representative. He also thanked the principals, teachers, staff, central office employees, Director of Schools David McLain, fellow board members and the late Clark Justis, who passed away due to COVID-19 in October 2020.
In thanking his fellow board members, Wilhoit told the audience, "They're good people. They care deeply about the children of Greeneville and Greene County. The care about the education system, and they want to give the best education they can."
Brown recalled that he, Holt and McLain have a long history together, dating back to kindergarten at Baileyton Elementary School and continuing through graduation at North Greene High School.
"But the school board brought us all back together," he said with nostalgia.
Chairman Rick Tipton offered special thanks to the families of the outgoing board members, several of whom attended the meeting.
Many of the remarks honoring the outgoing school board members were met with applause from the crowd.
Elected to the school board on Aug. 4 in unopposed races were Gary Compton, Larry Bible and Stacey Franklin. Compton and Bible attended the meeting.
Following the meeting, a special celebration honoring Brown, Holt and Wilhoit was held at Rural Resources.
In other business, the board voted to authorize County Attorney Roger Woolsey to prepare an extension to McLain's contract for four years from Aug. 23, 2022. The vote came after Tommy Cobble asked McLain how much time is left on his current contract, and McLain estimated three years. Cobble then made a motion to extend the contract, but Chairman Rick Tipton explained that Woolsey would have to prepare a new contract before the board could vote on the extension.
In his Director's Report, McLain said, "We've had a great start to our 2022-23 school year."
He recognized eight schools for achieving the highest level of TVAAS growth, level 5, for the 2021-2022 school year. TVAAS stands for Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, which measures student growth in testing achievement from year to year.
Schools achieving level 5 were: South Greene High School, all four middle schools (Chuckey-Doak, North Greene, South Greene, and West Greene), and Chuckey, Doak, and Mosheim elementary schools.
McLain said Greene County was one of only nine school systems across Tennessee to score 5's in all subject areas.
He attributed this success to hard-working faculty and staff and support from the school board and central office.
McLain reported attendance is up three years in a row, following five previous years of declines. Attendance for 2021-22 totaled 5,792, an increase of 66 students.
He also thanked everyone involved in the Back-To-School Bash held July 30 at Chuckey-Doak High School.
The meeting began with the recognition of 12 students for perfect scores on Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) tests in 2021-22.
Earning perfect scores in math were: Addison Ratcliff at Baileyton Elementary School, Alexis Cutlip at Camp Creek Elementary School, Emily Swecker and Bryant Walker at Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Aubrii Gregg at Nolachuckey Elementary School, Alston Richards at North Greene Middle School, and James Miller at West Greene Middle School.
Earning perfect scores in science were: Addison Ratcliff, Knox Kennedy at Doak Elementary School, Brady Charles at Mosheim Elementary School, and Cassidy Yarbrough at West Greene Middle School.
Earning perfect scores in social studies were Brandon Hall and Danica Milakovic at Chuckey-Doak Middle School.
They received medals from Jennifer Teague, District Testing Coordinator, who noted that Greene County Schools had no perfect scores in the previous two school years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teague thanked parents and teachers for their work to make sure these students were successful. The students received a standing ovation from the large crowd at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.
The board approved a resolution to support educators in response to recent statements by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, an education advisory to Gov. Bill Lee. The statements said "teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country," and "you don't have to be an expert to educate a child because anybody can do it," just to name a couple.
The resolution, similar to resolutions adopted by other school systems across the state, says in part, "the Greene County Board of Education rebukes the disparaging, belittling and harmful statements made by Mr. Arnn about public schools, teachers and the institutions that prepare them for their craft. This board offers its formal support of and appreciation for our dedicated teachers and staff. They work tirelessly every day to provide exemplary instruction, support and related services to the students of this district."
In a rare tiebreaker vote, the board voted against a list of non-faculty coaches because some of them had not completed their background checks. Both Holt and Minnie Banks said they were not comfortable approving those who had not completed the background checks. They and Cobble voted against the list with pending background checks. Brown, Wilhoit, and Mark Rothe voted in favor. Chairman Tipton cast the tiebreaking vote against.
A subsequent motion to approve only those non-faculty coaches who have completed their background checks was approved unanimously.
In separate but related votes, the board approved the Perkins Reserve Grant for 2022-2023 in the amount of $61,480 and the related purchase of updated of computers for engineering classes at North Greene and West Greene high schools.
Cindy Bowman, High School Supervisor and Career Technical Education (CTE) Director, explained that the computers will have the capacity to run the engineering design program Solidworks.
The board voted to purchase 1.27 acres of property for a new parking lot at Chuckey-Doak High School.
C-DHS Principal Steve Broyles requested the $20,000 purchase of two lots located across Chuckey-Doak Road from the school and behind the high school's football field. He said it will add approximately 100 parking spaces.
The purchase was approved without discussion.
Also approved with little or no discussion were the following items:
- A Memorandum of Understanding for Greene County Schools to provide consultative services for gifted students in Hancock County for the 2022-23 school year;
- The list of members of the 2022-23 Discipline Hearing Authority: C-DHS Principal Broyles, NGMS Principal Dr. Kevin Ridley, Mosheim Elementary Principal Sarah Gray, South Greene High School Principal Dr. Lori Wilhoit, Dr. Bill Ripley, Assistant Director of Academics and Human Resources, and Dale Tucker, a Greene County commissioner and retired agriculture teacher;
- Updated travel procedures to reflect the state reimbursement rate increase to $0.625 per mile, effective July 1;
- An addendum allowing bus drivers to use their personal day toward their perfect-attendance bonus of $750 per semester;
- The Good News Club After-School Program, sponsored by New Lebanon Baptist Church at Baileyton Elementary School, to meet every Monday for 12 weeks in the fall and 12 weeks in the spring;
- Disposal of surplus school materials and cafeteria items no longer needed or working in the system;
- Disposal of surplus laptops and other technology items at the end of life, which will be recycled; and
- Out-of-state field trips for marching band at South Greene and North Greene high schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA) at C-DHS.
Grants approved among the consent agenda items included one for $237,134 to be shared with Greeneville City Schools for the Transition School to Work Program. The program includes three full-time Workplace Readiness Specialists to assist and support the operations of the Vocational Rehabilitation Services under the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
In reports to the board, Dustin Burnette, director of dining services with Chartwells, gave the food service report. He thanked the outgoing board members.
"It's been a great partnership from day one," he told them.
Burnette also reported that Chartwells at Greene County Schools was recognized for a prestigious award during the summer meeting in Orlando, Fla.
But most importantly, Burnette said now that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, parents must apply for free and reduced lunches once again, regardless of financial status.
The "Free/Reduced Meals Form" is available at the school system's website, www.greenek12.org.