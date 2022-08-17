The Greene County Board of Education will consider a request to purchase 1.27 acres of property when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.
Chuckey-Doak High School Principal Steve Broyles is requesting to purchase two lots of property for $20,000, according to the meeting agenda.
The property is located across Chuckey-Doak Road from the school and behind the high school's football field.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a resolution to support educators in response to recent statements by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, an educator advisor to Gov. Bill Lee.
Other agenda items include consideration of non-faculty coaches and an addendum to the bus driver performance bonus.
A Good News Club after-school program sponsored by New Lebanon Baptist Church at Baileyton Elementary School will be considered.
Also on the agenda is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Greene County Schools to provide consultative services to Hancock County gifted students.
Other agenda items include consideration of: members of the Discipline Hearing Authority, disposal of surplus materials, the Perkins Grant budget, updated travel procedures, bids for technology engineering desktops, disposal of surplus technology items, and out-of-state field trips requests.