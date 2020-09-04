Greene County had 12 new COVID-19 cases in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily coronavirus update. The county now has 125 active cases, according to Friday’s report.
No new deaths were reported Friday for the county, but the day’s update to state data on coronavirus cases in long-term facilities did include three more deaths in one of the two local facilities with cases since last week’s report.
Eleven residents at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville have now died from COVID-19, and 97 out of 108 residents are reported as having contracted the virus. Forty residents have recovered and 61 staff cases have been reported.
At Life Care Center of Greeneville, 46 out of 106 residents have had the virus. This number rose from 27 in last week’s report.
One Life Care Center resident has died and none are listed as recovered. There have been 25 staff cases.
Eighteen people in Greene County have died from the virus since the pandemic started, according to the state agency.
With changes made Thursday to how the state reports COVID-19 data related to recovered cases, Greene County now has 747 inactive/recovered cases.
The new inactive/recovered category includes people who have recovered as well as people who are 14 or more days past the start of their illness with the virus or test date for asymptomatic cases.
This number increased by 27 from Thursday’s report.
With the new cases, Greene County now has had 890 cases since the pandemic began.
One new hospitalization was included in Friday’s report for Greene County.
The 62 people from Greene County currently hospitalized due to the virus are among 97 COVID-19 patients currently in Ballad Health facilities, according to Friday’s COVID-19 scorecard from Ballad.
Eighteen patients are currently in intensive care units and 12 of those are on ventilators, according to Ballad Health.
Nine patients currently hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms are still awaiting test results.
Here are the figures in Friday’s report for counties neighboring Greene:
Cocke County has had 655 cases, with 50 active and seven deaths.
Hamblen County has had 1,675 cases, with 101 active and 22 deaths.
Hawkins County has had 684 cases, with 42 active and 13 deaths.
Sullivan County has had 1,820 cases, with 261 active and 26 deaths.
Unicoi County has had 232 cases, with 24 active and one death.
Washington County has had 1,773 cases, with 215 active and 14 deaths.
Statewide, Friday’s update included 1,051 new cases and 22 new deaths. Tennessee has had a total of 160,597 cases and 1,837 deaths since the pandemic started, according to the state Department of Health.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.