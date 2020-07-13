Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Greene County went up 13 from the 138 reported Friday by the state Department of Health to 151 on Saturday.
No new coronavirus cases were reported Sunday in Greene County.
There are 58 active COVID-19 cases in Greene County. Ninety-one people have recovered from the virus, one less than the 92 reported Friday by the state. Two people locally have died from the coronavirus.
In surrounding counties, active coronavirus case totals as of Sunday include Washington with 116, Sullivan with 93, Cocke with 73, Carter with 49 and Hawkins with 35.
Counties with some of the highest active cases in East Tennessee are Hamilton (Chattanooga) with 1,257, Knox with 831, Sevier with 309 and Hamblen with 235.
The state Health Department reported 954 new cases statewide between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 61,960. The agency reported three new virus-related deaths between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the total to 741.
More than 1 million people have been tested for the coronavirus in Tennessee. The number Sunday stood at 1,017,498.
There were 29 patients with the coronavirus hospitalized Friday in Ballad Health facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, and that number has been increasing daily, according to the health system. Updated figures were not available Sunday.
“Not only do we want to share that COVID-19 is spreading, but we are on the brink in this area of the pandemic becoming much worse,” Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention for Ballad Health, said Friday.
Swift said the virus is spreading rapidly in various groups, and is no longer just in clusters or large groups of people that can be identified so the spread can be limited.
The Town of Greeneville will return to Phase I of its reopening plan on Monday, the most restrictive phase, which will result in the closing of Town Hall to the public.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said Friday that in response to the local increase in COVID-19 cases, plans are in development for taking new precautionary measures for Greene County governmental offices, including the Greene County Courthouse Annex. The offices in the Annex will not be closing to the public, he said.
Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton, who is overseeing the system’s response efforts in the pandemic, said Friday recent hospitalizations include all age groups, ranging from pediatric to elderly patients.
“We need everyone, regardless of your feelings, to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently,” Deaton said. “Ignoring what is happening is not going to make it go away, it will only make it worse.”