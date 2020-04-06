Two suspects are named by Greeneville police in the recent theft of $16,000 in cash and a firearm from an apartment in the 200 block of Ross Boulevard.
The theft was reported on Saturday, Officer Kevin Gass said in a report.
The victim told police that a man and woman stayed overnight between March 29 and 30 in the apartment and then returned to her home in Florida. On Friday, the victim noticed the cash and a firearm missing from a closet, the report said.
The victim contacted the man and woman and confronted them about the thefts. She told police the offenders admitted to the thefts and promised to return the items, but since that conversation the have broken off contact and blocked the victim from their social media.
The suspects are named in the report
The silver Colt revolver is valued at $600.