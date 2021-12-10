Greene County saw 171 new COVID-19 cases over the six-day period Dec. 2-Dec. 7.
Normally the Sun provides a weekly report of COVID-19 cases in the county, however, the Tennessee Department of Health did not report data for Dec. 8. Therefore, only six days of data can be reported.
According to a post on the Tennessee Department of Health’s Twitter page, COVID-19 data for Dec. 8 was not made available on Thursday due to an information processing issue.
For the previously reported seven-day period, there were 182 new COVID-19 cases in Greene County.
Two weeks ago, there were 147 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Of the new cases reported Dec. 2-Dec. 7, 106 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 39 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
During this six-day period, one more Greene County resident died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. No county residents died from the virus during the previous week.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 14,566, with 248 deaths due to the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region increased again, as they have for the past four weeks.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 229 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including two pediatric patients.
Ballad had 213 COVID-19 patients in its system the previous Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 90% are unvaccinated. One-hundred percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, and 100% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 43.29%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 50.2% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 70.1% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the health department. Drive-through nasal swab testing will be available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.