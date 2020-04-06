The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus now stands at 17, according to figures released Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County remained at 16 since Thursday until Sunday’s update from the Department of Health announced another positive result.
A total of 88 tests for COVID-19 in Greene County came back negative. One coronavirus-related death, the first in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region, was reported last week in Greene County. The victim was a man over 70 years old who was in the high risk group from the virus because of his age and other health factors, Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said Thursday during a media briefing.
A total of 3,633 COVID-19 cases are confirmed as of Sunday in Tennessee, including 44 deaths and 328 hospitalizations. One death each in Hawkins, Knox and Sullivan counties have previously been reported by the state Department of Health.
A transcription error Friday resulted in a COVID-19 death being reported in Washington County on the state Department of Health website. Washington County does not currently have any deaths reported, Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office spokeswoman Kristen Spencer wrote Sunday in an email.
Among the 17 confirmed COVID-19 Greene County cases is Dr. Daniel Lewis, Ballad Health’s chief medical officer for Greeneville Community hospitals East and West. Lewis is now hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, Ballad Health officials confirmed Thursday during a media briefing.
COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in other counties in the region by the state Department of Health include Cocke, with one confirmed case and 67 negative test results; Hamblen, four cases, with 114 negative test results; Hawkins, 10 cases, with 75 negative results; Sullivan, 21 cases, with 205 negative test results; Unicoi, with one case and 33 negative test results; and Washington, 23 cases, with 315 negative test results.
The total of confirmed cases Wednesday for Knox County is 115, with 1,121 negative test results.
A total of 41,667 tests were completed statewide with negative results as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health.
LEE EXECUTIVE ORDERGov. Bill Lee Thursday signed an executive order requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out what is defined as “essential activities.”
On Friday Lee signed another executive order with provisions that include:
- Giving the state commissioner of health the authority to allow post-degree, pre-licensed mental or behavioral health professionals to treat patients through telemedicine under the supervision of a licensed professional.
- Extending the payment due date for the professional privilege tax from June 1 to July 1.
- Suspending until July 1 the April 6 deadline for filing applications for property tax relief and tax freezes, so that elderly and other vulnerable populations will not have to visit public buildings to apply.
- Giving the Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development the discretion to require a terminating employer’s information faster (within 4 days, rather than 7 days) in the unemployment benefits claims process, in order to speed up processing of benefits.
- Extending the price gouging law for another 15-day period. The law can only be invoked for 15 days at a time.
- Suspending expiration of marriage licenses, which normally happen within 30 days of obtaining the license if no ceremony is held, between March 12 and May 31 until June 30, so that those delaying their weddings because of COVID-19 don’t have to pay for a new license.
- Suspending due dates for filing statements of interest with Tennessee Ethics Commission and Governor’s Office to July 15, so the dates are consistent with the federal tax return filing deadline.
- Extending the deadline for previously certified law enforcement officers in Tennessee or another state that are beginning work as full-time law enforcement officers to complete certain introductory post-comission courses.
- Allowing motor vehicle dealers to record their interest in financed vehicles with the Secretary of State while county offices are closed.
- Extending due dates for driver license reinstatement installment payments for those on payment plans until June 17.
- Providing flexibility for pending Tennessee Corrections Institute county jail plans due to COVID-19 conditions..
- Suspending the requirement that funds provided to the state at walk-in state service locations be deposited within 24 hours if needed to safeguard the health, welfare, and safety of state employees.
VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT
During a briefing Thursday, Ballad Health officials discussed preparations for a possible surge of cases, including the use of Greeneville Community Hospital West, formerly Takoma Regional Hospital, as a site for caring for patients with “low acuity” COVID-19 patients. Patients with more serious COVID-19 cases will be cared for in one of the major hospitals within the system.
Ballad Health also issued a call for health care and public health-trained professionals and health sciences graduate students to volunteer through the Tennessee and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. The groups deploy a volunteer workforce during times of crisis, and local health departments need individuals with health care training to support them by working in offices as well as working remotely, health care system officials said.
Preparations of Greeneville West and the Lonesome Pine facility in Virginia, in addition to recruiting volunteers with health care training, will help ensure resources are in place to help handle a surge of cases if it comes, according to Ballad Health officials.
Plans continue to develop in how to handle a surge that exceeds the capacity of the system, which models indicate may be possible in 40-70 days, Levine said.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Wednesday afternoon there were 325,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and approximately 1.25 million COVID-19 cases worldwide.
Anyone who suspects they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
The section of the Tennessee Department of Health’s website with coronavirus information can be accessed at: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.