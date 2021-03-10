Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported between Monday and Tuesday in Greene County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Four new cases in the county were reported Tuesday.
Greene County has totaled 7,330 cases of COVID-19 and 147 deaths since statistics began being compiled by the state Department of Health on March 1, 2020.
Inactive and recovered case totals continue to trend up in Greene County, with an additional three reported Tuesday. The total Tuesday was 7,120 inactive and recovered virus cases.
In Tennessee, the Department of Health listed a total of 785,282 confirmed cases of the virus on Tuesday, an increase of 1,338 cases from Monday.
Tennessee’s death total from the virus Tuesday stood at 11,588, or 32 additional deaths reported since Monday.
The statewide positive virus test rate dropped to 7.3% Tuesday from 8% on Monday. The positive COVID-19 test rate in the 21-county service area of Ballad Health that includes Greene County was 10.7% on Monday, the last day figures were available from the healthcare system.
Vaccines administered in Greene County through Monday totaled 19,612, including about 17.2% of the county population receiving at least one dose and 11.2% having completed one- or two-dose vaccination treatment, depending on the manufacturer.
Appointments for vaccines administered by the Greene County Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway can be made at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301.
The state provides vaccines to local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Other vaccination sites can be located using vaccinefinder.org. These sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Ballad Health is providing drive-thru testing at Greeneville Community Hospital West and appointments can be made by calling 833-822-5523 or scheduling on the Ballad Health website. Local CVS Pharmacies are also providing testing and can be scheduled on the CVS website.