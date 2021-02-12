The death toll from COVID-19 in Greene County continues to rise.
Two more deaths attributed to the virus were recorded for the county in Friday’s update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new deaths bring the total from the virus to 139 locally. They were two of the 12 reported by the state for the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee and among the 81 reported statewide.
No new cases were reported for the county on Friday and the number of people with active cases is 181, according to the state Department of Health. In Northeast Tennessee, 131 new cases were reported on Friday. The highest number of new cases was in Washington County with 33. Across Tennessee, 2,246 new cases were reported for the day.
The number of the overall total cases for Greene County was down by two in Friday’s report, reflecting a correction related to addresses of those who have tested positive. Laboratories and hospitals report positive cases by county using zip codes, and at times when two counties share a zip code, the county of residence may be inadvertently identified incorrectly, according to the state.
In verifying submitted data, the state will correct the numbers when an inaccuracy is discovered, which is reflected in Friday’s numbers for the county.
Since last March, 7,154 people in the county have contracted COVID-19.
Fridays are when the Tennessee Department of Health updates its data on virus outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The only local long-term care facility in the updated data is Laughlin Healthcare Center. Five additional resident cases, a new staff case and two deaths were reported for the nursing home for the past week by the state.
At Laughlin Healthcare, 24 of the 55 residents have contracted the virus and five have died from the illness, according to the state data. Eleven employees have contracted the virus, and the last positive test at the facility was on Thursday.
No new hospitalizations for the county were reported in Friday’s update from the state. During the pandemic, 166 Greene Countians have required hospital treatment for the virus.
Ballad Health reported it had 107 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals on Friday. Three people were also admitted to hospitals with virus symptoms but were awaiting test results. Of the virus patients, 23 were in intensive care units with 16 on ventilators.
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City is treating 75 people with active cases of the virus, according to the VA website on Friday. Since last March, the regional VA Center has treated 2,549 people for the virus, and 2,322 of those cases are now consider convalescent. During the pandemic, 152 people have died who have received treatment at the VA center.
The positive test rate in the region served by Ballad Health for the past seven days was 14%, according to the system’s virus scorecard. This rate measures how many people were positive for the virus among all those tested and is an indication of how prevalent COVID-19 is in the area. For the past seven days, the positive rate in Greene County was 10.3%.
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required to receive inoculations at the Department of Health vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Those eligible for vaccinations in Greene County, according to the state, are individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline health providers or work in healthcare or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site operated by the Health Department can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
According to the state Department of Health, 12,340 inoculations had been given in the county through Friday. Across the state, 940,403 vaccines have been administered, according to the Department of Health.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited vaccine supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability. The Greeneville Walmart store is also to receive allocations in the future through this program.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.