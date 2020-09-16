Two new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County were reported Tuesday by the state Department of Health. The coronavirus death total for the county now stands at 32.
Active COVID-19 cases in Greene County numbered 84 on Tuesday, a decline of 21 cases from Monday, according to figures reported by the Department of Health.
The inactive/recovered category in Greene County totaled 902 cases Tuesday, an increase of 27 from the 875 cases reported Monday.
Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Greene County, for a total of 1,018 since the pandemic began.
Greeneville City Schools on Tuesday had two students in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. One is a student at EastView Elementary and other is a student at Tusculum View Elementary School, according to the school district.
Ten students are in quarantine after being determined a close contact to a positive case. Four of those students are at Hal Henard Elementary, two are at Tusculum View, one is at Greeneville Middle School and three are at Greeneville High School.
There are currently no staff members in isolation but there are four in quarantine. One quarantined staff member works at Hal Henard Elementary School, one works at Greeneville Middle School and two are at Greeneville High School, district officials reported.
ACTIVE AREA CASES DOWN
In neighboring counties, there were 210 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Washington County, a decrease from the 214 cases reported Monday, according to state figures.
There were 150 active virus cases Tuesday in Sullivan County, compared to 168 reported on Monday.
Carter and Cocke counties also saw declines in active cases, according to Tuesday’s Department of Health update. Carter County had 92 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday, compared to 100 on Monday. Cocke County had 37 active cases on Tuesday, compared to 44 on Tuesday.
Hamblen County had 63 active virus cases Tuesday, down four from the 67 reported Monday.
In Tennessee, the state health department Tuesday reported 175,231 cases of the virus, an increase of 957 cases over Monday.
The state reported a total of 2,127 deaths through Tuesday, an increase of 30 deaths from Monday.
Inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee totaled 155,660 on Tuesday, and increase of 1,862 cases from Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that there are about 6.54 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. There have been 194,092 deaths reported nationwide since Jan. 21.
BALLAD HEALTH SCORECARD
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard released Tuesday showed a positive test rate of 7.6%. There were 42 total COVID-19 deaths in the seven days between Sept. 6 and 14 in Ballad Health’s 21-county service area, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The statewide positive test result rate was 4.69% on Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the Ballad Health service area since March 1 totaled 13,160 through Tuesday, with 219 COVID-19 deaths.
There were 86 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals Tuesday. There were 11 COVID-19 patient cases under investigation, and 46 designated COVID-19 beds available.
There are 10 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health intensive care units, and eight COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison Monday issued his third executive order during the coronavirus, extending the requiring of infection control/facial coverings until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30.
The mandate requires the wearing of an infection control mask or other quality cloth facial covering by all residents, visitors, employees and/or patrons of all Greene County businesses, industry, restaurants, retail stores, organizations and/or venues.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Staff writers Cicely Babb and Eugenia Estes contributed to this report