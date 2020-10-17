Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily report for Saturday.
These bring the total number of local cases since the pandemic began to 1,464.
Thirteen individuals in Greene County who tested positive for the virus, or began having symptoms, 14 days ago were moved on Saturday to the inactive/recovered category, bringing that total to 1,216.
According to Saturday’s update, there are now 200 active cases locally.
In the region Greene County was behind Sullivan, Washington and Carter counties for new cases reported Saturday. Sullivan County had 129 new cases, Washington County had 59 and Carter County had 22. Two new deaths were also reported in Sullivan County in Saturday’s report.
No new deaths were reported Saturday in Greene, Washington or Carter counties.
Statewide the state health department reported 2,646 new cases and 32 new deaths on Saturday.