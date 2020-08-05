The 28th annual Baileyton Celebration scheduled for Sept. 9-13 has been canceled.
Baileyton Celebration Committee member Thomas Davis said the decision was reached due to rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases.
"We waited as long as we could to see about the numbers," Davis said. "We are sad we had to cancel, but we had no choice."
Davis said 12 bands were booked for the event as well as other entertainment including clogging and karate demonstrations and that committee members were hoping for much participation.
"We will be back better and stronger next year," Davis said.