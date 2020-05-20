The Greene County Fair board has decided to cancel the 2020 Greene County Fair due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 global pandemic, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The event was scheduled for July 27-Aug. 2.
“We were hopeful to continue the longstanding tradition of Greene County’s single largest social event; however, after consulting with state and local leaders, we feel that canceling the event is in the best interest of the community,” Rick Clark, president of the Greene County Fair board, said in the news release.
“Maintaining social distancing requirements during the fair would prove to be difficult, if not impossible,” Clark said. “The decision was made in the interest of protecting fair goers as well as our numerous volunteers, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors.”
The move is historic, but not unprecedented, according to the news release. Although the current fair association has operated the fair since 1949, there have been agricultural fairs in Greene County since 1870. The 1918 fair was cancelled due to the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919.
“As heartbroken as we are by this decision, we look forward to reopening the annual event in 2021,” Clark said.
The Greene County Fair is typically held for seven days and nights, Monday through Sunday, in late July or August. In 2019, attendance was about 29,500.