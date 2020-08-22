Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County in Saturday's daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health, bringing the number of cases in Greene County since the pandemic began to 712.
The daily report for Saturday also shows the number of Greene Countians recovered from the illness has been revised down two from Friday's report, bringing the number of local active cases to 491, with no new deaths reported.
Three more Greene Countians were hospitalized with the COVID-19 in the 24 hours covered in Saturday's report from the state. Forty-two people locally have required hospital care due to the virus.
Sullivan County had the highest jump on Saturday out of surrounding counties, with an increase of 164 new cases. With 12 more people listed as recovered and no new deaths were reported Saturday, the number of active cases in Sullivan County now stands at 417.
Seventeen new cases reported Saturday in Carter County bring the total number of cases there since the pandemic began to 711. Eight more Carter Countians are listed as recovered from the virus.
Fourteen new cases were reported Saturday in Washington County, along with 10 more people listed as recovered and no new deaths, bringing the number of active cases to 800.
Seven new cases were reported in Hawkins County, while Hamblen County had five new cases Saturday and Cocke County had three new cases. One new death was reported in Hamblen County. Eight more people were listed as recovered from the virus in Hawkins County and four more have recovered in Cocke County according to the report, while the number of people recovered in Hamblen County was revised down one.
Statewide Saturday's report includes 1,239 new cases since Friday, 740 more Tennesseeans listed as recovered, and 14 new deaths. The total number of cases in Tennessee since the pandemic started stands at 142,083 according to Saturday's report. Seventy-three people in Tennessee have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of people in hospitalized for it in the state to 6,328.