A second person has died in Greene County due to the COVID-19 virus, according to figures released Tuesday afternoon by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Greene County remained steady Tuesday at 27, according to the state agency.
No information was released about the second Greene County fatality on Tuesday. The first county resident to succumb to the virus, reported in late March, was a man in his 70s with underlying health problems, Ballad Health representatives said at the time.
In Greene County, 19 people are listed as recovered from the virus, with 253 test results returning as negative, according to the report. The Department of Health defines individuals as recovered from COVID-19 if they have been confirmed to be asymptomatic by their local or regional health department and have completed their required isolation period or are at least 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness.
Sullivan and Washington counties continue to have the most COVID-19 cases in the region, Sullivan with 43 and Washington with 44. Hawkins County has 24 cases.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases had reached 5,823 by Tuesday afternoon, with 124 deaths attributed to the virus, an increase from 109 listed Monday by the Department of Health.
COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in other counties in the region include Cocke, with four; Hamblen, six; and Unicoi, one.
The total of confirmed cases Tuesday for Knox County is 174.
Statewide, 1,969 people have recovered from the illness.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Tuesday afternoon there were 592,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and about 1.97 million worldwide.
There have been 2.97 million people tested for COVID-19 in the U.S., including 76,195 in Tennessee, according to the resource center.
Ballad Health officials said Tuesday that 11 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at health care system facilities.
"We are certainly seeing community spread," said Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention for Ballad Health during a media briefing. "It is important we stay committed to social distancing to limit the spread. I know it can be difficult, but we ask people to try to stay home and continue the practices that prevent the spread of the virus."
Anyone who suspects they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To be screened and to schedule a possible appointment for testing, call 423-979-4689.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.