Ballad Health has identified a cluster of positive coronavirus disease 2019 tests in Hawkins County, including three Hawkins County Memorial Hospital team members.
Four positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Hawkins County by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The affected team members at the Rogersville hospital work in direct patient care roles, a Ballad Health news release issued Tuesday afternoon said.
“However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has taken increasingly stringent measures to proactively safeguard its patients from the infection, including tightened visitation restrictions, increased personal protective equipment use and heightened focus on hand hygiene,” the news release said.
To further ensure safety for patients and the rest of the community, Ballad Health asks anyone who was inside Hawkins County Memorial Hospital between March 20 and Tuesday “to be especially vigilant for symptoms of COVID-19, including cough, sore throat and fever,” the news release said.
“They should also strictly adhere to physical distancing recommendations of 6 feet or more, and they should remain home unless engaged in essential activities or reporting for work at essential businesses,” the release said.
Ballad Health team members and physicians who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for health care workers.
All testing will be coordinated with the Ballad Health infection prevention team, its team member health department and the Tennessee or Virginia Department of Health.
If testing occurs, the individual must remain in quarantine at home until the test results are reported, the release said.
If a team member or member of the medical staff has been exposed, but continues as asymptomatic, they will not be tested for COVID-19.
“Team members in direct patient care roles, regardless of potential COVID-19 exposure, wear surgical masks every day to lessen COVID-19’s spread,” the release said.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523, available 24 hours a day. The health system has set up several testing sites throughout the Appalachian Highlands.
It was not immediately clear if the four Hawkins County COVID-19 cases identified by the state Department of Health are the same ones referred to in the Ballad Health news release.
The Tennessee Department of Health Tuesday reported 12 COVID-19 cases that tested positive in Greene County, the same number reported on Monday.
For up-to-date information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.