Three local pharmacies are among 100 new COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state, giving residents more options for where to obtain an inoculation once they become eligible.
However, the initial shipments this week to the pharmacies involved a small number of doses, most of which were already reserved by late Friday morning.
Corley’s Pharmacy on Snapps Ferry Road, Greene County Drug Store on Tusculum Boulevard and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions on Monarch Pointe are new vaccination sites as part of an effort by the Tennessee Department of Health to expand the access to the vaccine particularly in rural and underserved areas.
“We’re eager to launch these partnerships to help bring the vital resource of COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans in communities most vulnerable to serious and lasting social and economic challenges due to the pandemic,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
“These pharmacies and clinics are easily accessible to Tennesseans who have barriers to receiving health care, like lack of transportation or health insurance,” Piercey continued. “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”
Vaccines continue to be supplied through the Department of Health at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus in Greene County as well. A limited number of vaccines were available on Friday in the county, according to the state. Appointments for vaccinations through the Health Department can be made by calling 866-422-5301 or online at covid19.tn.gov.
Through Thursday, 6,845 vaccines have been provided in Greene County, according to data from the Department of Health. Greene County has administered the most vaccines in Northeast Tennessee among its more rural counties. The only counties that have administered more vaccines are Sullivan and Washington counties, the two most populous in the region, and both have administered around 22,000 doses.
On Fridays, the state updates data about COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The only changes for local facilities occurred in the report for Laughlin Healthcare Center. Sixteen of the 55 residents have contracted the virus and two have died, according to the state update. Eight staff members have tested positive for the virus. The last positive test was recorded four days ago.
County data about new virus cases was not available Friday evening due to a delay due to technical issues from the Department of Health.
LIMITED SUPPLIES
Representatives from all three pharmacies expressed a desire to be able to provide more vaccines as supplies become available, but were not given a large number from the state in the initial shipment.
Greene County Drug Store received about 100 doses, said Taylor Lamons at the pharmacy. All those doses had been assigned by late Friday morning for recipients making appointments.
The pharmacy was busy Friday with people calling about the vaccines, she said, with several of those callers from Washington County. No pharmacies in that county are among the new vaccinations sites.
Additional vaccine supplies are expected, and the pharmacy is making appointments by telephone for those who are in the current eligible phases, Lamons said. Those who call are asked their name and a call back number.
Corley’s Pharmacy on Snapps Ferry Road had a similar experience as all their doses were all reserved by late Friday morning, according to a representative from the pharmacy.
Once vaccine supplies become more plentiful, the most efficient way to sign up for dose will be through the pharmacy’s website at www.corleyspharmacy.com. Appointments can also be made through messaging the pharmacy at its Facebook page or emailing the pharmacy at info@corleyspharmacy.com with an individual’s name, call back number and date of birth in the text of the message
A limited number of doses were also provided to Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Owner Alan Corley explained the doses for that pharmacy are designated for recipients in local group homes or long-term care facilities. Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions serves prescription compliance packaging needs of nursing homes, group homes, assisted living homes and individuals in the community
However, if there are few vaccines left, they will be offered to members of the public in the eligible risk or age groups next week, Corley said. If any are available, appointments can be made at its website at www.corleypharmacysolutions.com.
Once vaccine supplies become more plentiful, Corley said he hopes that pharmacies will partner together to hold a drive-thru clinic at an accessible site to make it easier for recipients as well as the pharmacies.
One of the reasons pharmacies require appointments to provide vaccines is to prevent congestion and better manage traffic in and out of the pharmacies for both customers and vaccine recipients, he said.
The vaccine itself is free to the recipient, but recipients may be asked for an insurance card or Medicare or TennCare account information, Corley said. While the vaccine itself is free, pharmacies can get reimbursed for costs in administering the doses by private insurers, Medicare or TennCare, he explained.
PLAN TO BE FOLLOWED
Doses will provided at the new sites in accordance with Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, according to a release from the state’s Department of Health.
Individuals will be able to receive vaccines as they meet eligibility requirements outlined in the plan, which establishes a framework of phases of vaccination distribution to various risk groups while simultaneously providing doses to age-based groups. All vaccinations will be provided at no charge to the recipient, according to the state Department of Health.
Currently, vaccines are being provided in Greene County to people in the over 75 age group and to the 1a1, 1a2 and 1b risk phase groups. These risk phase groups include those working in hospitals, first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, outpatient health care workers with direct patient exposure, funeral and mortuary service staff and K-12 education and childcare workers.
The Tennessee Department of Health has partnered with pharmacies and community health clinics to establish the new vaccination sites. The community clinics are part of the state’s Safety Net serving particularly vulnerable or underserved populations, and will focus their COVID-19 vaccination efforts on their patient populations. There are none of these clinics within Greene County.
The new COVID-19 vaccination sites are distributed across 51 counties covering every grand division of the state. COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county and provider.