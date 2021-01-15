Greene County recorded three additional COVID-19 related deaths between Wednesday and Thursday, but saw a downturn in active cases of the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
There were 21 new cases but active cases declined by 76 between Wednesday and Thursday, to 690.
The coronavirus death count now stands at 108 in Greene County.
Statewide, the health department listed a total of 670,482 cases of the virus on Thursday, an increase of 4,983 cases over Wednesday.
The death toll in Tennessee from COVID-19 stood at 8,232, an increase of 84 fatalities from Wednesday.
Hospitalizations between Wednesday and Thursday declined by 68, from 3.029 to 2,964. About 5.94 million Tennesseans have been tested for the virus as of Thursday.
The positive virus test rate for Thursday in the state was 17.08 percent. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area that includes Greene County over the seven days ending on Thursday was 29 percent.
Cases listed as inactive/recovered across the state increased by 7,909, to 596,883, according to the Department of Health. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
Sullivan County had the most new confirmed cases reported in Northeast Tennessee between Wednesday and Thursday, with 84. Washington County had 71 new COVID-19 cases, Hamblen 63, Cocke 30 and Greene County 21 to round out the top five counties, according to the state health department.
Hawkins County had 20 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, while Carter reported 19, Unicoi eight, and Hancock four new COVID-19 cases.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard Thursday for its service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia showed 74,824 positive virus cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020, and 1,314 deaths over that time frame.
There were 94 deaths reported by the health care system over the seven-day period ending Thursday.
As of Thursday, there were 301 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health hospitals. There were 43 virus-related hospital admissions, 60 discharges and 64 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 63 coronavirus patients in its intensive care units Thursday and 37 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered through Ballad Health to 19,339 people as of Thursday, an increase of 977 first doses from Wednesday.
The second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to 6,943 people on Thursday, an increase of 196 more second doses over Wednesday.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines approved for use require two doses for full protection.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported nearly 23 million coronavirus cases.
Average U.S. daily cases per 100,000 population in the seven days ending on Thursday was 73.8. Tennessee’s average was 84.2, the 14th highest case average among states. Arizona had the highest average cases per 100,000 population for the seven days ending on Thursday, at 131.6.
There were a total of 383,351 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. as of Thursday, an increase of 4,096 from the previous day. The totals represent all virus-related deaths reported to the CDC since Jan. 21, 2020.