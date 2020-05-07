The Northeast Tennessee Chapter of the Federal Bar Association donated $4,000 on April 30, to support two organizations that are locally responsible for Meals on Wheels.
First Tennessee Human Resources Agency and Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority provide Meals on Wheels services to all ten of the counties which comprise Northeast Tennessee, a release says.
Meals on Wheels is comprised of a nationwide network of local organizations who provide delivery of nutritious meals to low income, food insecure seniors. However, delivery of meals is only a part of the services provided. According to the release, during each delivery, providers are engaging recipients in a friendly visit and conversation as well as a safety check because along with the inevitable impacts of aging come the increased risks of medical emergencies, falls, and other accidents.
“We want to do what we can to help out during this uncertain time now more than ever,” said Joseph McAfee, Treasurer of FBA: NETN, in the release. “With strength comes responsibility. FBA: NETN had previously allocated funds to support several special events in the months of April and May which have been postponed indefinitely. Rather than have the donated funds just sit around, we wanted to make sure that we were doing what we could to help a very worthy cause.
“When we reached out to FTHRA and Douglas-Cherokee, it became clear that both groups were essentially ‘all hands on deck’ and that the current demand for services had increased greatly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the leadership of our President, Olen Haynes, Jr. as well as the generosity of our entire board, we are grateful for this opportunity to help feed our community and, hopefully, inspire others to seek out ways to help.”
Other FBA: NETN board members taking part in the effort were attorneys Suzanne S. Cook, Erick Herrin, Joseph B. Harvey, Corey Shipley, Matthew Spivey, Wayne Taylor, Nick Wallace, Jeffrey Ward, and Hon. Cynthia Wyrick, United States Magistrate Judge.
For more information, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org, call FTHRA at (423) 461-8217 or Douglas-Cherokee at (423) 318-6935.