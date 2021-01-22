Greene County had 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday with the first cases reported in another local nursing home.
The 40 new cases brings the number of people locally who have contracted the virus during the pandemic to 6,719, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Friday’s data from the state also includes its weekly update of information about long-term care facilities. The report indicates that virus cases have now occurred at Laughlin Healthcare Center, which was the only local nursing home that had not yet experienced an outbreak up until this point during the pandemic.
Nine residents and four employees at Laughlin Healthcare have tested positive for the virus in the past week, according to the state. No deaths have been reported there, and the last positive test occurred on Thursday.
Greene County has 425 people with active cases of the virus, down 26 from Thursday, the state report indicated.
No new deaths or hospitalizations for the county were reported in Friday’s state report. A total of 115 people have died from the virus locally and 158 have needed hospital care to treat the virus since March.
LOCAL, REGIONAL NUMBERS
According to the state report, 6,179 people locally are defined as having inactive cases. Those are individuals who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or a positive test without being hospitalized at that point.
The report about the nursing homes and assisted living centers indicates that no new cases have been reported in the past week in the four other local facilities on the list. If no positive cases are reported in a 28-day period, facilities roll off the list.
If no new cases are reported next week at Morning Pointe of Greeneville, it will be removed from the list. It has been 23 days since the last positive test. Eighteen residents there have contracted the virus with three deaths, and 10 employees have tested positive.
Life Care Center of Greeneville will also roll off the list if no new cases are reported next week. It has been 25 days since the last positive test there. Three residents and one staff member have tested positive in its latest outbreak with no deaths reported.
Durham-Hensley Health and Rehabilitation Center has had 21 residents contract the virus with two deaths. Nine employees there have also contracted the virus. Its last positive test was 20 days ago.
Signature Healthcare of Greeneville is 19 days past its last positive test. In its latest outbreak, two residents and eight employees have tested positive with no deaths reported.
There were 317 new cases of the virus reported Friday in the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee, according to the state report. Sullivan County had the most on Friday with a total of 82.
Statewide, there were 4,064 new cases reported on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus since March over the 700,000 mark in Tennessee. Ninety-three deaths from the virus were reported Friday and 8,777 people in the state have died form the virus during the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
Ballad Health reported on Friday that it has 210 patients being treated for COVID-19 within its hospitals. Two people had also been admitted with virus symptoms who were awaiting their test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scoreboard from the health system. The number of patients on Friday continued a steady decline that has been occurring over the past few weeks.
There were 42 patients in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators, according to the scorecard. The system has 59 beds designated for COVID-19 patients available.
The positive rate for the region for the past seven days is also declining and stood at 23% on Friday, according to the Ballad Health scorecard. The positive rate indicates the percentage of people testing positive for the virus among all those tested.
Greene County had a positive rate of 11.4% for the past seven days, according to the state Department of Health data.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
TESTING, VACCINE INFORMATION
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
At the Greene Valley testing site, self-testing kits will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to adults with results available online. Testing will be available for those under age 18 and adults who are not able to register online may receive the standard nasal swab tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vaccinations have been provided by the Health Department at the Greene Valley site as well. Appointments are now being made for individuals 75 and older and those who work in health care or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines as supplies are available, according to the state. Appointments can be made online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/ or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment, according to the state.
The state Department of Health’s website indicated that vaccines were available for Greene County on Friday, and there were long lines at Greene Valley in the early afternoon. Through Jan. 18, 3,613 people in Greene County had received the vaccine, the third most among counties in Northeast Tennessee, according to data from the state.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.