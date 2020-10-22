Forty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Greene County by the Tennessee Department of Health in its daily update for Thursday.
No new deaths were reported for the county Thursday.
The new cases bring the total number of local cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,618.
Greene County currently has 243 active cases, according to the report, as 39 individuals were moved to the inactive/recovered category as their positive test or onset of symptoms is now past 14 days.
One more person locally has been hospitalized for the virus, bringing the total number of Greene County residents to require hospital care for the virus to 92.
According to Thursday's update, 74 new cases were reported for Sullivan County, 59 for Washington County and 26 for Carter County.
Two new deaths were also reported for Washington County, bringing the total number of Washington County residents to die because of the virus to 46.
Statewide, according to the state health department, Thursday's update included 2,046 new cases and 41 deaths. The rate of positive tests for the day is 10.11%, and there were 19,824 tests between Wednesday and Thursday's updates.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 8.3 million Americans and claimed more than 221,000 lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.